Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock has lavished praise on Harvey Elliott and insisted that he is not surprised to see him making his mark in the first team this season after a season of growth on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old midfielder has started two of Liverpool’s three Premier League games this season and he looks to have cemented his place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

There was criticism levelled at Liverpool over the summer when they failed to replace the experienced Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

But Elliott’s form early in the summer has calmed many Liverpool supporters and Warnock believes that it is one of the reasons why Klopp did not bring in one more midfielder in the summer.

He stressed that the teenager has come back a man following his Blackburn loan, looks hungry to do well and his progressive passing and vision has added something fresh to the Reds team.

The former Red feels Elliott is one of those players with immense self-confidence in his ability to do well for the Liverpool team and secure own his place in the side.

Asked if he was surprised at the amount of responsibility Klopp has given to the youngster this season, Warnock said on LFC TV: “No, because of his form, not only for Blackburn last year but in pre-season.

“Whether that changed Jurgen Klopp’s mind about going out and buying another midfielder after losing Wijnaldum? I think it will have played a key role.

“He has come back a man, he looks like he has filled out, he looks hungry and I think we always knew that anyway about him.

“What I like about him in terms of his passing, he is always looking forward and he is always thinking how I can hurt the opposition.

“He travels with the ball, he looks comfortable with the ball at his feet and I always say about him, he has arrogance but it is a good arrogance.

“There is a real trust in himself that he is capable of breaking into this Liverpool team and hold his own.”

Elliott could start again when Liverpool visit Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday.