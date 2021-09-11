Former Rangers midfielder Lee Feeney has expressed his wish to see Gers star Steven Davies continue on for a few more years at Ibrox, despite his advancing age.

In two different spells, Davis has made more than 300 appearances for the Glasgow club and in that time has accumulated 25 goals and 69 assists.

The 36-year-old has been part of four title-winning teams at Ibrox, with the midfielder making 35 appearances last term as the Gers won the Scottish Premiership after an agonisingly long wait.

Feeney thinks of Davis as an Ibrox legend and someone who puts a lot of thought into his actions.

The former Gers man believes the reason Davis has survived so long at the top is because of his conduct off-the-pitch and he hopes that the experienced midfielder is still of service to the club for a few more years.

Speaking to the Rangers Review, Feeney said: “Davo’s [Davis] a legend over here and I know Stevie Gerrard thinks a lot of him.

“Again he’s someone who’s a great professional.

“Everything he does he puts thought into.

“He plays with his brain too which is a big thing with players who can last a long time and he’s got Gary McAllister there who could be Davo’s role model.

“He played a lot of football till a late age and it’s how you handle yourself off the pitch that’s very, very important.

“You’re only on the training ground an hour and a half every day so the other 22 hours, it’s what you do that can make an impact on how you play your football and how long you play for.

“Good on Davo, I hope he lasts for another couple of years yet.”

Davis is due to turn 37 years old on 1st January 2022, but the midfielder is showing no sign of slowing down and remains a key man at Ibrox.