Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that he could not understand why the Blues’ squad was not littered with big name players and encountered a group without enough quality, meaning an overhaul was needed.

A large number of Ipswich’s squad left in the summer, but it was compensated for by a flurry of new arrivals at Portman Road.

Among the permanent signings were Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson and Sam Morsy, while the Tractor Boys were also successful in bringing the likes of Macauley Bonne, Louie Barry and Bersant Celina on loan.

Cook was surprised that Ipswich’s squad was not rife with big name players when he first arrived at Portman Road and also noted a shortfall in quality.

Speaking to The Athletic, Cook said: “The thing that I could not really grasp was that we did not have many big-name players.

“We are without doubt one of the biggest clubs in the league.

“The squad was large, but the quality wasn’t high.

“We saw the summer and that a lot of contracts were up.

“The conversations were with [former owner Marcus] Evans and latterly with Michael O’Leary and Mark Ashton, and we agreed a massive overhaul was needed.”

Results have so far not gone Cook’s way this season, but the manager is insistent that success does not come overnight and is advising patience.

“My obsession is putting a team on the pitch that this club could be proud of”, he said.

“It won’t happen in a month.

“It will not happen over the next three or four weeks, it will take a bit of time.

“My record is there to see.

“Putting teams together is what I have done and they have all gone on to be successful.

“We’re in the process of that now at Ipswich.”

The Tractor Boys are currently 21st in the League One table, having collected just three points in their first five games, and Cook will be hoping his summer recruitment comes good sooner rather than later.