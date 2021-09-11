Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United’s crop of young players means that the club do not need to spend big in the transfer market every summer.

Leeds signed Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson early in the transfer window, but waited until deadline day to bring in Daniel James on a club-record fee; they would have ended without signing a winger if Manchester United had not made James available.

The Whites did not sign a midfielder some felt they needed and many fans felt that it was an underwhelming window following their impressive finish in the Premier League last season.

But Whelan pointed out that Leeds have made some sound investments in bringing in top young players over the last few years.

He feels that with the young talent that they have in their first-team squad and their Under-23s side, Leeds do not need to spend big in the market on too many ready-made players every summer.

The former striker said on LFC TV: “Leeds United have brought in a lot of Under-23s, some really good young players.

“It’s not just about going out there and spending £20m to £30m. We have got a really good crop of Under-23 players, which can save us a lot of money.

“There are some really talented players in there I believe now are actually pushing the first team, keeping them on their toes and keeping them focused.

“There are some really exciting times for Leeds in the future with the young players we have got at the club.”

One of those players in Joe Gelhardt scored a brace for England Under-20s during the international break.