Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers have enjoyed a positive start to the season so far, picking up seven points from their opening three league games, with ten goals scored in the process.

They face a Southampton team who have yet to win in the league this term, with two draws and one defeat.

West Ham have not lost against the Saints since 2017 and have won five of the last six meetings between the two clubs, with the most recent encounter resulting in a 3-0 victory for the Hammers.

Boss David Moyes selects Lukasz Fabianski in goal for the game, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Craig Dawson partners Angelo Ogbonna.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice are both picked in midfield, while Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Kurt Zouma and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Diop, Zouma, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic