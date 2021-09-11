Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he never had any doubt that he and Cristiano Ronaldo could thrive together in the same Manchester United side.

Ronaldo scored a brace on his second debut for Manchester United as they beat 4-1 Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes also got on the scoresheet with a thumping strike from outside the box and celebrated with his national team captain as Manchester United turned on the style at home.

The midfielder insisted that everyone is aware of what Ronaldo brings to the squad but stressed that it was more important that the team won and got the result they wanted at Old Trafford.

Fernandes told Sky Sports post match: “He is really good.

“Of course, everyone knows what Cristiano is for the club and the world of football so we are really happy to have him.

“I think most importantly, as Cristiano would say, it is the team’s performance and everything we are doing as a team and at the end getting a result.”

There were some fears that Fernandes and Ronaldo might not combine well in a team, but the Portuguese stressed that there was no doubt for him as he believes two good players can always work out a partnership.

He admits that there will be days when they will struggle to combine and that would be because that is the nature of football and not because they cannot play together.

“Of course [we can play together] that was never in doubt.

“I think good players can always be put together and play well.

“Some days you can play well and other days, you won’t but it is not because one is closing the space for the other.

“It’s because football is like that.”