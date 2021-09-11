Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s clash against Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester won the last meeting between the two teams, stunning Manchester City to win the Community Shield 1-0 via a Kelechi Iheanacho goal last month.

However, Manchester City have won on their last two visits to the King Power Stadium, without conceding a goal, and will start as firm favourites to claim all three points.

The visitors are without goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who has tested positive.

The Citizens have Ederson in goal, while Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo operate as full-backs. In central defence, Pep Guardiola selects Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.

In midfield, Rodrigo is given the vote to start, while Ilkay Gundogan also plays. Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish start, with Gabriel Jesus leading the goal threat.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City Team vs Leicester City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Jesus, Torres, Grealish

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden