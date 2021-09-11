Fixture: Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named his matchday squad that will take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridger this evening at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have won two of their opening three games and have seven points to their tally in the Premier League table.

With Reece James suspended, Callum Hudson-Odoi will play as the right wing-back in the system, with Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger forming the back three.

Mateo Kovacic and new boy Saul Niguez will form the midfield base with Marcos Alonso playing as the left wing-back for Chelsea today.

Romelu Lukaku will lead the line for Chelsea, with Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz playing as the attacking threats from midfield.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner are some of the attacking options Chelsea have on the bench today against Aston Villa.

Chelsea Team vs Aston Villa

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner