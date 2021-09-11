Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Daniel James is the perfect player for the Whites and he will easily fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s side due to the way they play.

Manchester United made James available in the market towards the end of the window after they sealed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

The Welshman was a long-term target for Whites boss Bielsa and Leeds wasted little time to agree on a club-record fee to sign the winger on deadline day.

James is in line to make his debut when Leeds host Liverpool on Sunday and Whelan insisted that the former Manchester United star is the perfect player for Bielsa.

He stressed Leeds put a lot of emphasis on attacking down the flanks and James, with his pace and power, will fit right into their style of football this season without too many issues.

The former White said on LFC TV: “I think he is the perfect player for Leeds, I really do.

“I think he will fit into the style of play very easily, he can play across the front three – through the middle and down the left and right hand side.

“He has got pace and predominantly we like to play down the wings. You have seen Raphinha, [Jack] Harrison and even [Stuart] Dallas when he plays down the sides.

“We are very attacking-minded down the wings.”

James was a whisker away from joining Leeds in January 2019 only for Swansea to pull out of a deal in the final hour of deadline day.