Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that the Arsenal players were hurting due to their start to the season and the focus on Saturday afternoon was on making sure they beat Norwich City at home.

Arsenal scored their first goal of the season and won their first points as well as they beat Norwich 1-0 at the Emirates.

Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game and Arsenal made sure that they held onto the lead and got their first win of the Premier League campaign over the line at their fourth attempt.

The Arsenal star conceded that the first month of the season has been hard and it was important that they made sure that they got the three points they absolutely needed.

The forward also admitted that the players were hurting from the way they started the season and against Norwich they only wanted to make sure that they secured the win in any way possible.

He told the BBC post match: “I’m just really happy. The first three points of the season.

“It was tough weeks so we had to make sure we won this game in front of our fans. The most important thing today was to play with pride and that’s what we did.

“It was really hard. When you lose games as players we are the first to be touched inside.

“We had ten days to prepare ourselves and to change things and this is what we did.

“Today we made sure we won this game and took three points.”

Arsenal will look to carry the confidence of the win into the next weekend when they will travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.