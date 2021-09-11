Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson has insisted that his side are in the Premier League 2 to face off against strong opponents such as West Ham United.

After clinching promotion to the top division at the end of last season, Leeds have made a bright start to life in the Premier League 2 with six points from three games.

Their opponents this afternoon are West Ham, who are similarly on six points after three games, with their wins including an opening matchday mauling of Arsenal 6-1.

Jackson is expecting a tough challenge in the form of the Hammers, who he thinks are a strong and firm side.

He is not shying away from the challenge, though as he stressed that taking on good teams like West Ham is part of the pleasure of playing in a strong league.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jackson said: “It could be a completely different team [to Wigan Athletic] but we’re expecting a tough challenge from West Ham.

“They’re a strong and powerful team who have been at that level for a long time, but that’s why we’re here.

“It’s why we were so pleased to get promoted because we’re going to be challenging ourselves against the top teams and that’s what we want on a weekly basis.”

Jackson may be able to field players including Kristoffer Klaesson, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh and Charlie Cresswell, among others, after their return from the international break.