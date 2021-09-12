Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa strengthened his side just before the transfer window closed by paying a club-record fee to sign winger Daniel James from Manchester United.

He will be hoping James can inject extra speed into the Leeds attack, with the Whites still looking for their first win of the new Premier League season.

Bielsa’s side have picked up just two points from their opening three league games and sit with a goal difference of minus four.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds this afternoon, while Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo operate as full-backs. In central defence, Leeds have Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente.

Kalvin Phillips plays in midfield, along with Stuart Dallas, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up then he has options on his bench, including new signing James and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Liverpool

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts