Former Leeds United skipper Stephen Warnock has insisted that retaining their Premier League status can be considered success for the Whites this season.

Leeds made a good impression upon returning to the Premier League last season, finishing ninth in the table with 59 points, just six points below sixth-placed West Ham.

However, the Elland Road outfit have had a disappointing start to the new Premier League campaign, sitting 17th in the table with just one point from three matches so far.

Reflecting on Leeds’ start to the season, former Whites defender Warnock has insisted that Marcelo Bielsa’s side will find it difficult to win games this time around.

Warnock is of the view that Leeds will not suffer second season syndrome, but feels avoiding relegation can be considered a success for the Yorkshire-based club.

“Leeds have obviously had a little bit more of a difficult start to the season“, Warnock said on LUTV.

“I think teams now will look to get midfield runners in behind the backline because of the way that they play man for man, I think it will be a challenge for Leeds this year.

“I’m going to have to be careful saying this, but I think success for Leeds this year will actually be just staying up.

“But, I still think that is progression for Leeds because we see so many second season syndromes don’t we, where teams get stressed out a little bit.

“I think this Leeds team are beyond that, I still think they are good, I still think they will finish close towards the mid-table, but I think it will be a little bit more difficult for Leeds to beat teams.“

Leeds have had a disappointing start to the season, but it remains to be seen if they can change things around and repeat last term’s trick and finish in the top half of the table.