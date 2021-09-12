Former Rangers star Steven Smith is of the view that summer signing Fashion Sakala has different attributes to the Gers’ other strikers and looks to already be enjoying himself at Ibrox.

Sakala scored 31 goals in just over 100 appearances for Belgian side KV Oostende and he impressed enough for the Gers to bring him to Ibrox this summer.

He will face competition from already-established strikers Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe in Glasgow, but the 24-year-old will be hoping to make his mark for the Gers.

Smith suggested that of the small time he has observed Sakala he has seen him display a different set of characteristics to Morelos and Defoe.

The former Gers left-back believes Sakala is happy to be at the club and is sure to continue to improve the more he integrates into the squad.

“He [Sakala] seems really happy”, Smith said on Rangers TV.

“I think in the small glimpses that we have seen of him, he has got slightly different attributes to what we are used to, to maybe Morelos or even Jermain Defoe.

“I think he adds something different to the squad.

“I think the farther it gets and the more training sessions he gets and the relationships start to build with the players in behind him, we’ll see a better Fashion Sakala.”

Sakala made his debut in the 3-0 win against Livingston in the league and he has yet to open his account for the Gers, though he has not yet played more than 30 minutes in any match aside from the clash against Livi.