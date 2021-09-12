Rangers new boy Fashion Sakala has explained that fellow strikers Jermain Defoe, Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are helping him improve and insisted that he is in good hands at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old was one of four players the Scottish Premiership champions added to their squad in the summer, joining from KV Oostende on a free transfer.

Sakala put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Rangers early in the transfer window, but is still settling into life at Ibrox, having made only one start for the side so far.

While the Zambia international continues to adjust to life in Scotland, he has been enjoying his time with the club, where he is learning the trade from the likes of Defoe, Morelos and Roofe.

Sakala has explained that he has always wanted to train with great players and is delighted to have that opportunity at Rangers, where Defoe, Morelos and Roofe are pushing him to improve and feels he is in good company at the club.

Asked if working with Defoe, Morelos and Roofe is helping him improve, Sakala told Rangers TV: “I think they have helped me a lot, I can see myself getting better and better every day, every training [session].

“This is something I wanted, it was my wish before I came here, to be part of [a squad of] great players, to learn from them.

“This something that I wished to have before and I have these great players and I’m learning a lot from them.

“I think I’m in good hands, they are always there for me, motivating me, encouraging me.

“We always have some training after the session, just individual training, only strikers, so they are always teaching me how to do a few things.“

While Sakala will be keen to learn from Defoe, Morelos and Roofe, he will also be determined to establish himself as a regular starter for Steven Gerrard’s side.