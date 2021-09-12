Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa believes that Liverpool’s plan to let their forwards shine at Elland Road worked, following the Reds’ 3-0 win over the Argentine’s men.

The Whites headed into the fixture looking for their first Premier League win of the season, but ran into a Liverpool side in good form and dominant.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 20th minute, getting on the end of a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to grab his 100th Premier League goal.

Liverpool went 2-0 up five minutes into the second half when Fabinho scored from a corner, while Sadio Mane scored with a low effort in stoppage time to make it 3-0.

The game was marred by a serious injury to Liverpool teen talent Harvey Elliott, but the visitors were dominant regardless and Leeds struggled to trouble Alisson.

Bielsa admits that the plans he made for the game did not come off, something in sharp contrast to Liverpool’s, which allowed their forwards to run riot.

The Leeds boss told Match of the Day: “We were overcome in nearly all aspects in the game. We did not impose ourselves and the result was fair.

“When he had the ball and lost it, it was difficult for us not to concede danger.

“In our balls to attack they would have deserved to generate chances of more danger.

“That is the explanation of what we saw on the pitch, an opponent more superior to us.

“The way they planned to play, it allowed their forwards to shine.

“My plans did not have the same effect. The type of game did not allow our forwards to be dangerous.”

Bielsa tried to shake things up, bringing on new signing Daniel James off the bench in the 68th minute; Tyler Roberts was brought on at half time.