Swansea City boss Russell Martin feels Liverpool loan star Rhys Williams has settled in at the Welsh club very well and explained that he looked like he has been with the team for a long time on his debut.

Williams, who helped Liverpool finish in the Premier League’s top four in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez last term, joined Swansea on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old defender went on to make his debut for the Championship outfit against Hull City on Saturday and helped the side keep a clean sheet.

Swansea head coach Martin was left impressed by the central defender’s performance and explained that he has settled in at the Welsh club very well.

Martin also insisted that Williams looked like he has been at Swansea for a long time with the way he played on his debut against Hull in the Championship on Saturday.

“Rhys Williams settled in brilliantly, he played like he had been here for a long time“, Martin was quoted as saying by Swansea’s website.

Apart from Williams, former Celtic star Olivier Ntcham also made his debut for Swansea against Hull and Martin hailed his performance as fantastic.

“They were brilliant, I thought Olivier was fantastic“, Martin said.

“He probably played a bit more than we had planned.

“When he gets fitter, stronger and sharper, he’s going to be a really exciting player.

“I thought he was really good today.”

Having made a good impression on his debut for Swansea, Williams will be looking to build on the momentum and establish himself as a regular starter for the second tier club before returning to Anfield.