Tottenham Hotspur star Oliver Skipp has advised Spurs not too get too low after the defeat against Crystal Palace and to instead concentrate on their Europa Conference League match.

Spurs returned home empty-handed from Selhurst Park as three second-half goals ensured defeat for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side.

Having won their first three game of the Premier League season without conceding a goal, the defeat to the Eagles also meant Spurs giving up top spot in the table.

Skipp thinks it is important that Spurs do not find themselves down in the doldrums and instead look for the things they could improve on from the game against the Eagles.

The midfielder stressed that the squad are looking to turn things around in midweek when they play their first game of the Europa Conference League group stage.

Speaking to Spurs TV, Skipp said: “We can’t get too down.

“We’ve had a good start with three wins and we’ll take the lessons from today.

“It shows there is improvement that needs to happen, regardless of the results.

“We’ll be looking to put it right in Europe on Thursday, as players, that’s our opportunity to put things right.”

Spurs begin their Europa Conference League campaign against Ligue 1 side Rennes and they will be looking to shake off the performance against the Eagles and come away with all three points from France.