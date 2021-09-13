Former Scotland international Alan Rough feels that Celtic striker Albian Ajeti is now getting the service he needs up front.

The former Basel man has struggled to make an impact at Celtic since moving to the club from West Ham United last summer.

Ajeti was tipped by many to leave Celtic over the course of the summer transfer window, but stayed put and was handed a start at the weekend against Ross County.

He grabbed two goals as Ross County were beaten 3-0 and in the process staked his claim for a run of games.

For Rough, all Ajeti needed to shine was service, which he is now getting.

The former goalkeeper also believes that the striker is making sure he is in the right place at the right time.

“It looks to me that it is service he needs. I think previous he was not getting the proper service into the box”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“Now he’s got two wide guys who are getting into decent positions and firing magnificent balls into the box, whether it’s high or low.

“And all you’ve got to be is a decent striker, you just need to be in the right place at the right time.

“He’s now got the knack of being in the right place, so for the boy I hope it really sets off because there’s a bit of pressure on him with the strikers that have come in.”

Celtic are in Europa League action on Thursday and it remains to be seen if Ajeti will be given more game time.