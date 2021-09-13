Everton loan star Niels Nkounkou has expressed his delight at making his debut for Standard Liege and explained that he likes the 3-5-2 system the Belgian outfit deploy.

The 20-year-old joined Belgian Pro League club Standard Liege on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton on the final day of the recently concluded transfer window.

Having put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal, Nkounkou made his debut for the Belgian outfit against RFC Seraing at the weekend and helped the side to a 1-0 victory.

Speaking following the game, Nkounkou expressed his delight at making his debut for Standard Liege before admitting he finds the Belgian league different from the Premier League.

Nkounkou, who is looking forward to Standard Liege’s match against Anderlecht next weekend, also expressed his liking for the 3-5-2 formation that the Belgian outfit deploy.

“I hadn’t played for a long time and I’m happy with my return and the victory“, Nkounkou told Belgian television channel Eleven Sports.

“I really like the 3-5-2 system and I’m happy that we are playing like that.

“The Belgian league is different from the Premier League but I can’t wait to experience the Clasico next week.“

Having helped the Belgian club keep a clean sheet on his debut, Nkounkou will be hopeful of building on the momentum and establishing himself as a regular starter for the club.