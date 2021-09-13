Glenn Murray has revealed that he is unsure whether Leeds United will pay the price for their high intensity training under boss Marcelo Bielsa this season as it will take a toll on the players.

The Whites are yet to register a single win in the Premier League this season in their opening four games, with two losses and two draws each.

Leeds’ players are put through high intensity training by boss Bielsa, including the infamous murderball sessions, and the jury is out on whether that has any correlation to their struggles on the pitch this term.

Ex-top flight striker Murray is not sure whether Leeds will pay the price for their training methods this season as he thinks it could take a toll on the players.

Murray added that more and more rival Premier League teams are now coming up with tactics to deal with the unorthodox style Leeds play under Bielsa, after a full season in the top flight.

“They were very different in their tactics in how they went about attacking in the Premier League, and now people know what they do, they’re aware of how to stop Leeds attacking you”, Murray said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They’re in a lot of unorthodox positions and they’re running around you, so it takes a while to get your head round but I think managers are coming up with tactics to stop that.

“The high energy that Leeds play at, I’ve heard how hard they train and if that is the case, that will take its toll on the boys – can they keep that up for another season? That remains to be seen.”

Leeds will be desperate to get into the win column when they lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Friday in the top flight.