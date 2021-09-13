Rangers should not lose sight of the Motherwell game amidst the flag unfurling ceremony on Sunday, feels Light Blues legend Ian Durrant.

Steven Gerrard’s side put an end to arch-rivals Celtic’s nine-year reign over the Scottish Premiership by winning the title in emphatic fashion last season.

Having claimed their 55th league title, Rangers will unfurl the league championship flag at Ibrox on Sunday, ahead of their match against Motherwell.

Looking forward to the event, Rangers great Durrant explained that he is expecting an electric atmosphere at Ibrox and insisted that the tile has been a long time coming.

However, Durrant also stressed the need for the Light Blues to avoid losing sight of the Motherwell game amidst the flag unfurling ceremony on Sunday, though he feels Gerrard and co will be up for it.

“Stopping Celtic doing 10 in a Row was important and Rangers thoroughly deserved their 55th title after the way they played last season“, Durant told the RYDC Museum Lotto website.

“So, there will be a great atmosphere at Ibrox this weekend.

“It’s always great to see a championship winning flag being unfurled and it has been a long time coming.

“But it’s important to go out and win the game too.

“Motherwell will be determined to come and spoil the party so I am sure Steven Gerrard and the players will be well up for the match.

“The atmosphere will be electric, we have waited a long time to celebrate a top-flight title and all the Rangers fans will be buzzing.

“I’m sure everyone at Ibrox will have a great day.“

Rangers, who lock horns with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday, go into their match against Motherwell on the back of a three-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership.