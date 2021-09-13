Fixture: Everton vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Sean Dyche’s Burnley side to Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture this evening.

The Toffees have enjoyed a bright start to the new season under boss Rafael Benitez, picking up seven points from their opening three games.

Victory tonight would move Everton on to ten points, the same number of points as joint league leaders Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Visitors Burnley by contrast have collected only one point from three games and arrive on Merseyside desperate for their first win of the season

This evening Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne are wing-backs. In central defence, Benitez picks a three of Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey.

Further up the pitch Everton deploy Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the centre of the park, while also picked are Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Richarlison.

Benitez has options on the bench if needed, including Salomon Rondon and Tom Davies. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been suffering from a toe injury, is not in the matchday squad.

Everton Team vs Burnley

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Gomes, Gordon, Gbamin, Davies, Rondon