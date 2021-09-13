Rangers legend Ian Durrant has hailed Douglas Park and John Bennett for the work they have done as Gers chairman and vice-chairman and feels they have helped the club get back on an even keel.

The Light Blues are one of the biggest clubs in the United Kingdom, but faced a few grim years following the exit of Walter Smith, dropping down as low as the third division.

Rangers, though, overcame the obstacles and reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title last season under the management of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Ibrox great Durrant feels Rangers chairman Park and vice-chairman Bennett deserve credit for their work and explained that they have got the club back on an even keel.

Durrant, who also name-checked the work of former chairman Dave King and ex-director John Gilligan, also pointed out how Gerrard’s appointment as the manager was a positive decision from the board.

“There have been a lot of sad days and a lot of good people lost their jobs due to the way the club was run after Walter left“, Durrant told the RYDC Museum Lotto website.

“But we have good people at the club now with Douglas Park and John Bennett following on the good work from men like Dave King and John Gilligan so we are in a good place.

“They got the club back on an even keel and the appointment of Steven Gerrard was a really positive one.

“It took a couple of years and a few transfer windows but he has assembled a really talented squad who are now winners.

“Last year they were sensational.

“To go the whole league campaign unbeaten shows you just how good they were.“

Having reclaimed the title, Rangers, as well as the likes of Park, Bennett and Gerrard, will be hopeful of building on the momentum and continuing their dominance in Scotland.