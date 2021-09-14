Aston Villa loan star Wesley has revealed he is hungry to get back to the pitch and score goals for his current side Club Brugge.

Wesley moved to Villa Park in the summer of 2019 in a club-record £22m move but was sidelined for 15 months during his Lions spell owing to a serious injury he suffered on New Year’s Day 2020.

The striker returned to Club Brugge this summer on a year-long lean deal as Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wanted to send him out to clock up regular minutes.

Wesley has revealed he is very hungry to return to the pitch and start playing for the Blauw-Zwart again after going through a tough spell at his parent club Aston Villa.

The Brazilian revealed that he loves playing for Club Brugge and insisted he cannot wait to open his account for them and start celebrating with the fans.

“I am very hungry to play”, Wesley told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field.

“When the time comes, I will be very emotional.

“I like this club.

“Club [Brugge] have done everything to help me play.

“I can’t wait to score and celebrate with the fans.”

Aston Villa will be keeping a close eye on Wesley’s progress in Belgium, as Smith sees him playing a role under him at Villa Park in the long run.