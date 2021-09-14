Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has heaped praise on Ben Davies’ qualities as a defender and insisted that he was not surprised when the defender was signed by Liverpool.

The 26-year-old put an end to his long-term association with Preston and joined Premier League giants Liverpool in a shock move during the winter transfer window of last season.

While Davies is yet to make a competitive appearance for Liverpool, he remains on the Reds’ books, though he is currently on loan at Championship club Sheffield United.

Preston boss McAvoy looked back at the centre-back’s time at Deepdale and explained that he was excellent under both him and former manager Alex Neil.

McAvoy heaped praise on Davies’ qualities as a defender and insisted that he was not surprised when the defender was signed by Liverpool this year, but admitted that he will not reminisce about him too much as he is no longer at the club.

“Ben’s time here was very good and people should be mindful of that“, McAvoy was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Post.

“He was excellent for Alex Neil and myself.

“Ben is very good on the ball, quick, covers areas well.

“I was not surprised when he got signed by a bigger club.

“I won’t reminisce too much because he’s not our player now.

“I want to concentrate on the guys we have got in the building at the moment.“

While Davies’ first year at Liverpool has not gone according to plan, he will be hopeful of clawing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans when he returns from his stint with Sheffield United.