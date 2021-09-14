Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, his assistant Gary McAllister and sporting director Ross Wilson are all in attendance this evening for the B team’s Scottish Challenge Cup tie.

The Gers’ B side are in action at home against Ayr United and will be looking to make an impact in the Scottish Challenge Cup this term.

Highly rated defender Leon King is in action for the B team and wears the captain’s armband tonight.

💙 Some special guests here to support the B Team tonight…#OneClub pic.twitter.com/iS8EwEl1ew — Rangers B & Academy (@RFC_Youth) September 14, 2021

And Rangers B took to social media to highlight that instead of taking in Champions League games on TV this evening, the club’s big guns chose to head to the match.

Manager Gerrard is at the game, along with his assistant McAllister.

Also present is sporting director Wilson.

Rangers are in European action later this week with French giants Lyon providing the competition for Gerrard’s men in the Europa League.

While Gerrard is no doubt already plotting how to beat Lyon, he has still made time to attend the B team’s game and check in on a host of young starlets looking to catch his eye.