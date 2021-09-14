Newcastle United loan star Kelland Watts has revealed Magpies boss Steve Bruce made it clear to him he wanted to only send him to the right club while he was on the lookout for a loan destination during the summer.

Watts made his senior bow for Newcastle in the last Premier League game of the 2019/20 season and was sent out on a season-long loan move to League One side Plymouth Argyle last term.

With the Magpies looking to loan Watts out for a second season on the trot, he attracted interest from several domestic clubs, including Championship sides, but ultimately moved to League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old revealed that Bruce made it clear during pre-season that he only wanted to send him to the right club and as such did not want to push him out of St. James’ Park.

Watts added that when Wigan came calling he was excited to move to such an historic club and tried his best to push through a move which materialised.

“All pre-season, the gaffer at Newcastle [Steve Bruce] was great in terms of ringing around and trying to get me the best move”, Watts told the Chronicle Live.

“He was always just saying he wanted what was right for me and if that never came up, he didn’t want to rush anything or push anything.

“I think a couple of offers in the Championship weren’t as concrete or didn’t seem as appealing in terms of going there.

“They might have been struggling or whatever in the division.

“Then, when Wigan came in, with the people who came through the door, the management team that’s in place and the history of the club, I was excited by that one and dug deeper and got everything sorted with it as quickly as I could.”

Watts has already started five League One games for the Latics, and will be determined to step up his development as the season progresses.