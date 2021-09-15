West Ham United starlet Armstrong Okoflex has revealed that he was not fazed by the Ipswich Town supporters in his side’s Under-21s’ win against the Tractor Boys.

Okoflex scored the winner on the night as he converted a penalty and the Hammers emerged victors by a 2-1 scoreline.

The Portman Road faithful turned up in large numbers to see their senior side take on the Hammers Under-21s, but had to return home disappointed as the Tractor Boys continued their wretched form, having not won a match since the season started.

West Ham’s starlets could have been intimidated by the atmosphere, but Okoflex insists that he is a player who does not take much heed of what is going on inside the stadium when he is playing a match and instead has his full attention on the game.

The starlet stated that he felt no nervousness while taking the penalty and he did not feel any intimidation due to the Blues’ supporters.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Okoflex said: “I feel like when you’re on the pitch certain players pick up on the atmosphere more than others.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear too much of it.

“People have asked me about if I was nervous about taking the penalty because of the noise and some flashing lights – I didn’t hear any of it.

“When the ball is in play, I don’t focus on what’s going on elsewhere, but when the ball is out I take a little bit more notice of it.

“They were a good crowd and they got behind the team, but I’m pleased that the players stood up to the occasion and managed to get the win.”

Due to their disappointing start to the season the Tractor boys are currently in 22nd place in the League One table and last night’s defeat to a young West Ham side in the EFL Trophy is further cause for worry for the Portman Road faithful.