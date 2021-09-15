Dapo Afolayan has revealed that David Moyes’ arrival at West Ham has meant that there has been more focus on performances in the academy and Under-23 games.

The forward left West Ham to join Bolton in January before making the move permanent in the summer.

But he did make his senior West Ham debut in the FA Cup last season and even scored in the game against Doncaster Rovers.

While he left West Ham in search of more first-team football, he insisted that the first-team coaching staff were putting more focus on academy and Under-23 appearances.

He admits that first-team coach Kevin Nolan has been taking a keen interest in the youngsters and takes personal sessions with them as well.

The former Hammer also stressed that since David Moyes’ arrival, at least one first-team coaching staff has been attending the academy games and even some senior players have been prepared to help some of the young players.

“Nolan is great with the academy”, Afolayan told The Athletic.

“He takes a keen interest in the young lads who go over and train with the first team.

“He helps them get integrated into sessions and he always gives us tips.

“It’s something that you don’t always get at clubs but ever since Moyes returned to the job he’s made sure at least one member of staff is at the games.

“Even players like Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop would always give me advice about things they wouldn’t like a striker or an attacker to do to them.”

Afolayan has taken his West Ham education to Bolton, where he has already scored four goals in seven League One appearances this season.