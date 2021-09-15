Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo has insisted that earning the first win of the season is currently the most important thing for the Magpies ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

The Tyneside-based club currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, with just one point, having lost three of their four matches so far this season.

Sitting just one point above 20th placed Norwich City, Newcastle go into the match against Leeds United on Friday looking for their first three points of the campaign.

Looking ahead to the game, Magpies star Manquillo has insisted that getting their first win of the season is currently the most important thing for Steve Bruce’s side.

The former Atletico Madrid right-back stressed the need for Newcastle to be totally focused on the present and get their first against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

“The key thing here is to be totally focused on the present and getting that first win – and then we’ll see what happens next after that“, Manquillo told NUFC TV.

“But no, right now, the most important thing currently, and indeed the most challenging right now, is trying to earn that first victory.“

Newcastle lock horns with Leeds at St. James’ Park on Friday and Manquillo is confident that the Magpies fans will be right behind them to get their first win of the season.

“Every team of course has an advantage when they are playing in their own stadium“, the Spaniard said.

“On this occasion it’s ourselves who will be at home, and we know that we have a fantastic set of fans who are going to be getting right behind us and giving us the support that will give us that bit extra to try and get the win.“

While Newcastle will be looking to register their first win of the season on Friday, Leeds also go into the game without a victory in their four matches so far.