Frederic Piquionne has expressed his strong belief that Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to lift the Europa Conference League trophy, ahead of the club taking on his former team Rennes.

Having managed a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, Spurs only managed to earn a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers this term.

Tottenham sealed a 3-1 aggregate win in the qualifiers against Pacos de Ferreira and will now start the competition proper on Thursday against French side Rennes.

Ex-Rennes hitman Piquionne believes that on paper Spurs are the favourites to go all the way in the continental competition and lift the trophy.

Piquionne stressed that Spurs are still a formidable outfit despite their struggles last term, especially since they kept superstar Harry Kane in the squad, but has hope for Rennes as he thinks anything can happen in the competition.

Asked whether he thinks Spurs are favourites for the Europa Conference League trophy, Piquionne was quoted as saying by French daily Le Telegramme: “Of course!

“Even though Tottenham finished last season outside the top six in the Premier League, they’re still a formidable team.

“They managed to keep Harry Kane, their strong man.

“Now, it’s still football: in a match, anything can happen.

“They won their first three league games but only 1-0 each time, and last weekend they finished with ten players and lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace, who had not had a terrific start to the season.”

Spurs suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace in the Premier League in their last outing and will be determined to bounce back with a win in France on Thursday.