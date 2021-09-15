Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted that the Owls are still not performing at their peak level and have some way to go before becoming the best they can be.

The Owls’ near-perfect start to the season was brought to a screeching halt against Morecambe towards the end of last month and they suffered a second successive defeat against Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

Before the two defeats the Owls were top of the table but now they find themselves languishing in 12th place, albeit having played a game fewer than many of the higher-placed teams.

Moore explained that his side are learning and trying to improve after every game, but described the defeat against the Pilgrims as a step backwards.

The Owls boss stressed that his side are still a long way off from being the finished article and will have to keep grinding to reach near their top level.

“We are still working, still learning, we have got a new team together and have made huge strides in such a short space of time”, Moore was quoted as saying by Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“What we can’t do from those huge strides is take a step backwards and that’s what happened with our performance on Saturday.

“It serves a purpose as know we are not the finished article, we have to get back to being on top of our own game and performing to the highest level we know we can.”

Moore’s side take on Shrewsbury next, with their opponents having lost three of their last five matches, and the Owls will be hoping they take advantage of the fact and have an uptick in results.