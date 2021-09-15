German club Wolfsburg were interested in signing Liverpool tracked teenage forward Karim Adeyemi during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is considered by many to be one of the brightest young talents in European football and has already scored six times in seven appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

He also scored on his debut for Germany earlier this month and Adeyemi is already on the wish list of several big European clubs.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are amongst the clubs who are interested in the youngster, but he could have been back in Germany in the summer.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Wolfsburg were keen to sign the teenage forward in the recently concluded transfer window.

They probed the possibility of signing the striker, but Red Bull Salzburg made it clear that he was not for sale.

The Austrian club had no interest in parting ways with Adeyemi just yet and resisted letting him go.

The youngster himself was open to the move but was happy to stay at Red Bull Salzburg.

It remains to be seen if Red Bull Salzburg will receive approaches for Adeyemi during the January transfer window.