Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno has insisted that Rennes were a tough nut to crack in the Europa Conference League, but lauded his players’ attitude in France.

Nuno fielded a changed but strong team for Spurs’ Europa Conference League group stage opener and his side took the lead in the eleventh minute when Loic Bade deflected Lucas Moura’s cross into his own goal.

Rennes drew level through Flavien Tait in the 23rd minute as his curling effort beat Pierluigi Gollini in the Spurs goal.

The French side looked to go ahead in the second 45 minutes and went 2-1 up when Gaetan Laborde struck from close range with 18 minutes left.

Spurs were not to leave empty handed however and substitute Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ensured it ended 2-2 when he levelled five minutes later.

Nuno is delighted with the attitude his players showed in grabbing a draw and feels Rennes were tough opponents.

“We scored then we lost control, we played a good team who caused some problems”, the Portuguese said post match.

“It is hard to judge the game. I think we finished well.

“Hard team to play, but the attitude was good with a lot of players playing out of position it is hard to properly judge.”

The Tottenham boss also addressed his side’s injury situation ahead of their weekend meeting with Chelsea.

“It’s been terrible. We don’t know if they will be fit”, he added.

Tottenham will now focus on trying to bring their injured and absent players back into the fold before they face the Blues.