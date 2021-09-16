Former Premier League star Kenny Cunningham has tipped Curtis Jones to become the best all-round midfielder for Liverpool in the next few years as he is developing into a player that has got a bit of everything.

Jones played a part in 24 Premier League games for Liverpool last season, clocking up minutes as a starter and was also used as an option off the bench by boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 20-year-old’s only appearance so far in the current campaign came on Wednesday as he played as a substitute in Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League win over AC Milan at Anfield.

Ex-top flight star Cunningham sees great potential in Jones and has tipped him to become a fixture in the Liverpool squad in the next few seasons.

Cunningham explained that Jones is developing into a well-rounded midfielder, that can make attacking contributions while not ignoring his defensive duties.

“I am a big fan of Curtis Jones”, Cunningham told Off The Ball.

“Got to be honest the last year or so, I thought there was a time last year he was actually going to break through and hold down a place in that central midfield.

“I think potentially he could be the best Liverpool all-round central midfielder in the next two to three years.

“I think he has developed into a player that has got a bit of everything.

“Physically he is more mature now.

“I think the defensive side to his game is improving, which it has to do because it is something one have to do in the centre midfield area for Liverpool.

“He is a very technical player and he has got legs and he has got an end product in terms of goals.”

All eyes will be on what kind of a role the highly rated youngster will play under Klopp as the season progresses.