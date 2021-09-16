Patrick Bamford is of the view that Leeds United new boy Daniel James fits right into his new squad and revealed his compatriot Tyler Roberts is also helping him to settle in quickly.

James was close to signing for the Whites in January 2019 from Swansea City, but they pulled the plug on the move at the eleventh hour.

However, Leeds finally got their hands on the winger on deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window as they snapped him up from rivals Manchester United on a permanent basis.

Leeds hitman Bamford sees James fitting right into the squad at Elland Road and added that it almost feels he has been at the club before having came close to joining them in 2019.

Bamford revealed that the presence of James’ national team-mate Roberts is also helping him settle in quickly and stressed he is a good character overall.

Asked how James is settling in at Leeds, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “It is funny because of the whole Amazon [Take Us Home series] thing where he nearly signed and did not sign, it felt like he was in the club.

“It is almost like he has already been here.

“So, it was like seeing him in the dressing room was not like ‘oh, this is a new player, it is like morning mate.’

“It is just like he has been there for ages.

“So, I think the fact that he knows Tyler from the Wales squad [is helping him settle in] and he is a good lad as well.

“He is a proper chap, like he is one of the boys, he was not shy or anything.’

“It just felt like he has been there for ages.

“So, he fits right in.”

James made his debut for Leeds on Sunday when he came off the bench in their 3-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool, and could earn his first start on Friday when they travel to Newcastle United.