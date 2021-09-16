Fixture: Real Betis vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis side in a Europa League group stage clash.

The Bhoys will be looking to get off to a good start to their Europa League group push, but face a tough task in Spain this evening.

Boss Ange Postecoglou must make do without several players, including Callum McGregor, Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Greg Taylor.

Celtic may enjoy a slight freshness advantage over Real Betis as the Spanish side were in La Liga action on Monday.

Postecoglou picks Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he opts to deploy Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt. Also selected are Anthony Ralston, Adam Montgomery and Josip Juranovic.

In midfield, Celtic go with Tom Rogic and Ismaila Soro, while David Turnbull also starts. Jota will be bidding to make an impact, while Albian Ajeti also plays.

The Bhoys boss has options available to him on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Stephen Welsh and Liam Scales.

Celtic Team vs Real Betis

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic, Soro, Rogic, Turnbull, Montgomery, Jota, Ajeti

Substitutes: Barkas, Bain, Scales, McCarthy, Urhoghide, Shaw, Murray, Henderson, Welsh