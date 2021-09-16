Fixture: Rangers vs Lyon

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome French side Lyon to Ibrox this evening in the Europa League.

The Gers dropped into the Europa League after being put out in the Champions League qualifiers, but have a good recent record in the competition.

They have suffered an injury blow with the news centre-back Filip Helander is set to be out until December, but Connor Goldson is available following a period in isolation

Rangers did not include Jack Simpson in their Europa League squad and he is unavailable.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks for Rangers.

In defence, James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs, with Leon Balogun and Goldson in central defence.

Further up the pitch Rangers deploy Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and John Lundstram, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Lyon

McGregor, Tavernier, Balogun, Goldson, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Bassey, Patterson, Bacuna, Wright, Roofe, Kelly, Sakala, Arfield, McClelland