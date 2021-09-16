Fixture: Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes as they return to European football with a Europa League group stage fixture against Dinamo Zagreb this evening.

Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb are expected to have around 2,000 fans inside the famous Maksimir and will be looking to make the Hammers’ first ever group stage campaign get off to a losing start.

Dinamo Zagreb dropped into the Europa League after losing a Champions League qualifier to Sheriff Tiraspol and are experienced campaigners in continental football.

For this evening’s game, Hammers boss David Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell slot in as full-backs.

In central defence the West Ham manager goes with Issa Diop and new signing Kurt Zouma.

Moyes will be banking on Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice to control midfield, while further up the pitch he picks Manuel Lanzini, Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals to support Michail Antonio.

The West Ham manager has options on the bench if needed, including Alex Kral and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United Team vs Dinamo Zagreb

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Dawson, Noble, Bowen, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral