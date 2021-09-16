Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is clear that he will not criticise his players following their 2-0 defeat against Lyon in the Europa League, though he feels they have not hit top gear yet.

Lyon eased to a comfortable 2-0 win at Ibrox to open their Europa League group stage campaign with a win, getting off to a good start thanks to a superb 23rd minute goal from Karl Toko Ekambi.

Ryan Kent lost possession of the ball and Ekambi made no mistake, cutting inside from the flank, performing a step-over and then hitting a right-footed shot from distance past Allan McGregor.

Lyon scored again in the second half through a James Tavernier own goal and Rangers were forced to end the game empty handed.

Gerrard feels that Lyon are a good team, but has no doubt Rangers can still qualify and does not think there is a big gap between the teams.

And the Rangers boss will not criticise his players, even if he believes they can play at a higher level.

“We only feel the pressure and demands we put on ourselves, I am someone who is always talking about standards, and the players know what the staff demand, what the club demand“, Gerrard said post match on BT Sport.

“There have been two big moments in the game, Lyon have gone and taken them.

“We expect them to have a few moments in the game. We haven’t defended the first situation as good as we can. When you play with inverted wingers you have to show them on the outside.

“There’s no criticism towards the players today and this week’s too important to dwell on this performance and result.

“I don’t think we have hit top gear yet, I will openly admit that. We are trying to get a settled team, a settled squad.

“We have had to deal with certain things but I’m not going to use any excuses.

“We can still get out of the group. Lyon came out of Pot 1 and are a good team, but I don’t think there was much in the gap in the teams today”, Gerrard added.

Rangers will now look to return to winning ways on Sunday when they lock horns with Motherwell at Ibrox.