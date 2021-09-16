Guiseley have signed Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Luke Jackson on loan and he could make his debut for the Lions as early as this weekend.

Jackson joined the Owls in the summer of 2018, arriving from Huddersfield Town to slot into the academy at Hillsborough.

He has made the bench for the senior team and has figured for the Under-18s and Under-23s at Hillsborough, continuing his development.

In his only two FA Youth Cup matches Jackson let in four goals and he is now heading out on loan to further his development.

He has joined National League North side Guiseley on a loan that lasts until mid-October and he could make his debut for them as soon as this weekend.

Guiseley take on Northern West League side Colne in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Jackson could make his first senior appearance in the fixture and start getting some first-team experience in his loan spell.

Guiseley are currently 15th in the National League North and Jackson will be hoping he gets some valuable experience while playing for the Lions as well as getting to help his club climb up the table.