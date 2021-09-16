Fixture: Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa Conference League

Fixture: 17:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with French side Rennes in their opening Europa Conference League group game.

Nuno’s side suffered a shock 3-0 mauling at the hands of Crystal Palace at the weekend and will be desperate to bounce back with a positive result in France tonight.

Spurs are without attacker Heung-Min Son, who has not travelled to France due to a calf injury, while Eric Dier is also out of the clash.

They also remain without Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero, who are training in Croatia ahead of returning to the UK at the weekend.

Nuno has Pierluigi Gollini in goal tonight, while at the back he selects Matt Doherty and Ben Davies as full-backs, with Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon in central defence.

In midfield, Tottenham play Oliver Skipp and Tanguy Ndombele, while Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn support Harry Kane.

Nuno can shake things up with his substitutions if needed and has options available, including Emerson Royal and Dele Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Rennes

Gollini, Doherty, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies, Skipp, Ndombele, Gil, Lucas, Kane, Bergwijn

Substitutes: Lloris, Austin, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Emerson, Alli, John, Scarlett, Fagan-Walcott, Omole, Markanday