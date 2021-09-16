UEFA has used an old West Ham United badge on team-sheets following the Hammers’ return to European competition.

David Moyes’ side defied the odds last season to book a spot in this season’s Europa League and kick off their group stage campaign this evening against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

While West Ham have competed in Europe before, they have never been part of a group stage campaign.

The West Ham fans are gonna be happy with the badge on the Uefa team sheet pic.twitter.com/KV6h9VsD70 — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) September 16, 2021

And UEFA, releasing the team-sheets for the fixture, has used an old West Ham badge instead of the club’s current crest.

West Ham introduced their current badge after moving to the London Stadium.

The Hammers will be looking to make sure they make an impact in the Europa League this season and also ensure that they are not one-off participants on the European stage.

Moyes has named a strong team for the clash against Dinamo Zagreb.

West Ham face experienced European campaigners in the Croatians, but will only have to deal with 2,000 home fans inside the Maksimir this evening.