Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes Lyon showed their class in beating the Gers 2-0 at Ibrox on Thursday evening, but admits he expected more going forward from Steven Gerrard’s men.

The Gers opened their Europa League group campaign against the side widely tipped to be strong contenders to top the group in the shape of Lyon.

The French side took the lead in the 23rd minute through a superb solo goal from Karl Toko Ekambi, who cut inside from the left flank and unleashed a superb right-footed effort from outside the box which beat Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal.

Rangers struggled to be clinical when given opportunities and Lyon made sure of all three points through a James Tavernier own goal in the 55th minute.

It was a comfortable evening for Lyon and Rangers legend Hateley thinks they showed they are a class act.

The former striker feels though that Rangers should have done more to hurt the French side.

“Lyon showed why they’re the number one seed, a class act”, Hateley said on BBC Sportsound.

“They had important players missing and they still put in that performance.

“Steven [Gerrard] will be disappointed.

“A lot of effort from Rangers but very few efforts on target. You expect a lot more than that, [Alfredo] Morelos was very quiet too.”

The other game in Rangers’ group, between Brondby and Sparta Prague, finished in a 0-0 draw in Denmark.