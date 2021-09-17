Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has admitted that he does not know where West Ham United and Everton target Calvin Ramsay wants to be in the long term, but stressed the need for him to cut out the outside noise now.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen this season and is now considered a regular starter for the Scottish Premiership side.

Everton have been credited with an interest in signing Ramsay, while the Toffees’ Premier League rivals Leicester City, Southampton and West Ham have also been linked.

Addressing Ramsay’s links with Premier League clubs, Aberdeen boss Glass explained that the right-back is level headed and stressed the need for him to continue cutting out the outside noise.

However, Glass, who tipped Ramsay to become a top professional, admitted that he does not know where the Scotland Under-21 international wants to be in the long term.

“Calvin is so level headed and is taking everything in his stride“, Glass was quoted as saying by the Evening Express.

“To me, that is of the biggest importance, for that to continue, to blank out the outside noise that is going on about him and his performance level.

“He’s happy to be an Aberdeen player and delighted with the progress he’s making at the minute and the attention he gets here.

“Some of the stuff he is doing well is because of being straight forward in games, he does what he does and he’s going to be a top, top professional.

“He knows what he needs to do to get to where he wants to be.

“To be honest, I don’t know where he wants to be long term.

“Whatever is going to happen for him long-term it’ll be based on what he does here in a red jersey.”

Everton, who failed to sign a right-back in the summer despite being keen to, are claimed to have set their eyes on Ramsay ahead of the winter transfer window.