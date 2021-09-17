Celtic have reached an agreement with Scottish League One club Queen’s Park to send Luca Connell on a season-long loan deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 20-year-old joined the Glasgow giants from English club Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the side.

Connell, though, had a brief spell on loan at Queen’s Park last season and helped them earn promotion from League Two.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international scored three goals and provided five assists from eleven appearances for Queen’s Park last season.

Having been impressed with Connell last term, Queen’s Park are keen on bringing the midfielder back to the club as they look to make an impact in the third tier.

And now it has emerged that Celtic have agreed a deal to send Connell on a season-long loan to Queen’s Park.

With Connell looking set to re-join Queen’s Park on a temporary deal, he will be looking to build on last season’s performances.

Queen’s Park currently sit atop the League One table, having won three and drawn three of their six matches so far.