Everton loan star Mosie Kean has revealed that he feels no pressure arriving at Juventus after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kean signed for the Italian giants on a two-year loan deal in the same window as the Turin club sanctioned the departure of Ronaldo to Manchester United.

The Everton loan star did well for Paris Saint-Germain last season, scoring 17 times in 41 appearances, and is now back at his boyhood club where he will be hoping to impress for a second time.

Kean is adamant that there is no burden on his shoulders after arriving at Juventus post the departure of Ronaldo.

He recalls the many good memories he had at the Turin club in his initial spell and is now ready to give it his all once again in his second stint.

“No burden, I’m here to give a big helping hand to the team”, Kean said in a press conference when asked whether there is any burden on him having arrived after Ronaldo left.

“Here I grew up and had many good moments.

“I came back here to play, to give 100 per cent, I don’t feel any weight, I feel responsible because I’m wearing the Juventus shirt.”

Ronaldo scored 36 times in 44 appearances for Juventus last season and it remains to be seen how the departure of the Manchester United star affects the team.

They have started the season poorly, having collected just one point from their opening three Serie A games, and Kean will be hoping he is able to play a part in turning their fortunes around.