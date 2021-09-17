Former Republic of Ireland international John Giles is of the view that Liverpool are favourites to win the Premier League title and their campaign last season should be firmly forgotten when assessing how they can do this term.

Liverpool had a tough 2020/21 season with a raft of high-profile injuries negatively impacting their performances on the pitch.

But having seen star players in the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson return from injury, the Reds have started the current campaign on a strong note, registering four wins in five outings across all competitions.

Former Ireland star Giles is of the view that Liverpool have returned to playing their best football under boss Jurgen Klopp and believes they are the favourites to clinch the Premier League title this season.

Giles feels that a lot of people are counting Liverpool out this season by placing too much weight on their struggles last term, which he thinks is not going to happen this time around; he also stressed he was impressed by how they beat AC Milan 3-2 in the Champions League this week.

“I think they [Liverpool] are favourites to win the league”, Giles told Off The Ball.

“I know what you’re saying at the start of the season is it Man U, is it Chelsea, I think they’re all going to be contenders. I didn’t see Liverpool mentioned.

“Now, Liverpool’s season last season was very, very bad. But that was a very unusual season with the amount of injuries they had, particularly with Van Dijk and players like that.

“Okay, they got into the Champions League at the end, but this is a fresh season and now they have those players back.

“What I’ve seen from them so far, particularly last night, I thought they were brilliant.

“And for example I thought [Manchester] City were poor. They won 6-3 but I didn’t think it was a good performance at all.

“I thought the Liverpool performance was brilliant.

“To go 2-1 down and come back in the manner in which they did. That’s the Liverpool team of old.

“They’ve got all their players back and I think people are looking back too much at last season for where they finished and the matches they lost.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen to them this year at all.”

Liverpool will look for a fourth Premier League win in the current campaign when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield at the weekend.