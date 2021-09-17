Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg has revealed that he does not like sitting idle on his days off and explained that he would feel horrible if he returned to training having done nothing.

The 19-year-old defender is currently on loan at Championship club Preston North End in an attempt to get significant playing time and first team experience under his belt.

Having established himself as a regular starter for Preston and with Championship known for its busy schedule, Van den Berg usually does not have much time to sit back and relax.

When he does get a day off though, as he did after Preston’s midweek match against Sheffield United, Van den Berg prefers to keep himself active rather than sitting idle and doing nothing.

“Sheffield United were tough opponents on Tuesday but we came out with a good result“, Van den Berg wrote in his Lancashire Evening Post column.

“I think with us, the better the team we play, the better we play.

“Recovery after a midweek game like that is important ahead of training again on a Thursday morning.

“I’m not someone who likes to do nothing on a day off, if I did that I would feel horrible in the first training session back.

“So at home I do a bit of bike and some stretching, just to get my body moving.

“I do try and get as much sleep as I can, while I try and chill and get a bit of Playstation.

“Then it is back down to training on Thursday to get ready for the next game.“

Van den Berg will be hoping that his attitude will take him the distance both at Liverpool and in the Netherlands national team.